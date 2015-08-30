Vegetation Fire Breaks Out on Jalama Road Near Lompoc

Advice

Firefighters responded late Sunday to a vegetation fire on Jalama Road south of Lompoc.

Crews were called out at about 10 p.m. to the blaze, which was reported in the 4000 block of Jalama Road, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department dispatchers.

There were reports that at least one structure was threatened in the area, but that could not immediately be confirmed.

Initial units on the scene indicated they could handle the fire, and other incoming firefighters were canceled.

Additional details were not immediately available.

