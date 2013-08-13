Vegetation Fire Burns Along Highway 101 Near Los Alamos

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded Tuesday night to a vegetation fire along Highway 101 near Los Alamos.

The blaze was reported shortly after 6:30 p.m. near Cat Canyon Road, according to emergency radio traffic, and was contained about 20 minutes later.

The flames were burning on the east side of the freeway, according to the CHP, and crews on scene indicated they could contain the fire without additional backup.

Two county water-dropping helicopters initially were requested to assist with the fire, but were later canceled.

