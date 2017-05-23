Vegetation Fire Blackens 3 Acres Near Buellton Industrial Park

No structures were threatened by blaze near Figueroa Mountain Brewery

Firefighters were battling a vegetation fire Tuesday afternoon near an industrial park in Buellton.

The blaze was reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. at the southern end of Industrial Way, near the Figueroa Mountain Brewery, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The fire had burned about 3 acres, and by 3 p.m. the forward progress of the flames had been stopped, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

No structures were threatened, Zaniboni said.

Cause of the fire was under investigation.

