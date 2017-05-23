Vegetation Fire Blackens 3 Acres Near Buellton Industrial Park
No structures were threatened by blaze near Figueroa Mountain Brewery
A county helicopter makes a water drop on a vegetation fire that blackened about 3 acres near the Figueroa Mountain Brewery on Industrial Way in Buellton on Tuesday afternoon. (Marc Bierdzinski photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | 4:27 p.m.
| May 23, 2017 | 2:39 p.m.
Firefighters were battling a vegetation fire Tuesday afternoon near an industrial park in Buellton.
The blaze was reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. at the southern end of Industrial Way, near the Figueroa Mountain Brewery, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The fire had burned about 3 acres, and by 3 p.m. the forward progress of the flames had been stopped, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.
No structures were threatened, Zaniboni said.
Cause of the fire was under investigation.
Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.
— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
A vegetation fire charred about 3 acres near the Figueroa Mountain Brewery on Industrial Way in Buellton on Tuesday afternoon. (Erick Rodriguez photo)
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.