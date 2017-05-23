Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 1:44 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Vegetation Fire Blackens 3 Acres Near Buellton Industrial Park

No structures were threatened by blaze near Figueroa Mountain Brewery

A county helicopter makes a water drop on a vegetation fire that blackened about 3 acres near the Figueroa Mountain Brewery on Industrial Way in Buellton on Tuesday afternoon. Click to view larger
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 4:27 p.m. | May 23, 2017 | 2:39 p.m.

Firefighters were battling a vegetation fire Tuesday afternoon near an industrial park in Buellton.

The blaze was reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. at the southern end of Industrial Way, near the Figueroa Mountain Brewery, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The fire had burned about 3 acres, and by 3 p.m. the forward progress of the flames had been stopped, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

No structures were threatened, Zaniboni said.

Cause of the fire was under investigation.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A vegetation fire charred about 3 acres near the Figueroa Mountain Brewery on Industrial Way in Buellton on Tuesday afternoon. Click to view larger
