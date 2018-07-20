2nd Alarm Called for Vegetation Fire Burning Near Buellton; Structures Reportedly Threatened

Flames moved toward the Bobcat Springs area north of town; 110 acres charred, with 35-percent containment

Crews on the ground and in the air battle a vegetation fire burning near Buellton Friday afternoon. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

Smoke from a vegetation fire burning in the Bobcat Springs area can be seen behind commercial buildings in Buellton Friday afternoon. (Raiza Giorgi / Santa Ynez Valley Star photo)

Flames burn along a retardant line during vegetation fire burning near Buellton Friday afternoon. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

A vegetation fire burning near Buellton has charred an estimated 110 acres, and was 35-percent contained. (Capt. Dave Zaniboni / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

An Erickson MD-87 air tanker makes a drop of fire retardant above Bobcat Springs Road in Buellton, where a vegetation fire had charred an estimated 110 acres and was 35-percent contained. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

A second alarm was called Friday afternoon for a vegetation fire burning in the Bobcat Springs area near Buellton, with nearby structures threatened, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

At about 2:15 p.m., firefighters began responding to the blaze, which broke out behind the 1000 block of Highway 246, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

Crews were accessing the blaze, called the Windmill Fire, off Highway 246 from the south and Highway 101 from the east.

At 3 p.m., an evacuation warning was issued for Bobcat Springs, and many residents were leaving voluntarily.

At 5:30 p.m., the blaze was estimated to be 110 acres and 35-percent contained.

The fire was burning mostly grass and light oaks, and flames were spotting over Bobcat Springs Road in places, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

In addition to fire engines, water tenders, bulldozers and hand crews, water-dropping helicopters and fixed-wing tankers were battling the blaze from the air.

Cause of the fire was under investigation.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .