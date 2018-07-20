Friday, July 20 , 2018, 6:55 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Local News

2nd Alarm Called for Vegetation Fire Burning Near Buellton; Structures Reportedly Threatened

Flames moved toward the Bobcat Springs area north of town; 110 acres charred, with 35-percent containment

Air tanker dropping fire retardant.

An Erickson MD-87 air tanker makes a drop of fire retardant above Bobcat Springs Road in Buellton, where a vegetation fire had charred an estimated 110 acres and was 35-percent contained. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

< 3791 > of 8
Helicopter dropping water

A Santa Barbara County helicopter makes a water drop on a vegetation fire burning near Buellton Friday afternoon. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

< 3795 > of 8
Smoke from vegetation fire

A vegetation fire burning near Buellton has charred an estimated 110 acres, and was 35-percent contained. (Capt. Dave Zaniboni / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

< 3792 > of 8
Flames from vegetation fire

Flames burn along a retardant line during vegetation fire burning near Buellton Friday afternoon. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

< 3796 > of 8
Santa Barbara County firefighters douse hot spots from a fire burning Friday afternoon near Buellton.

Santa Barbara County firefighters douse hot spots from a fire burning Friday afternoon near Buellton. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 3793 > of 8
Smoke from vegetation fire

Smoke from a vegetation fire burning in the Bobcat Springs area can be seen behind commercial buildings in Buellton Friday afternoon. (Raiza Giorgi / Santa Ynez Valley Star photo)

< 3794 > of 8
A burned hillside behind a water-dropping helicopter.

A burned hillside behind a water-dropping helicopter. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

< 3797 > of 8
Crews on the ground and in the air battle a vegetation fire burning near Buellton Friday afternoon.

Crews on the ground and in the air battle a vegetation fire burning near Buellton Friday afternoon. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

< 3798 > of 8
 
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 6:27 p.m. | July 20, 2018 | 2:44 p.m.

A second alarm was called Friday afternoon for a vegetation fire burning in the Bobcat Springs area near Buellton, with nearby structures threatened, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

At about 2:15 p.m., firefighters began responding to the blaze, which broke out behind the 1000 block of Highway 246, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

Crews were accessing the blaze, called the Windmill Fire, off Highway 246 from the south and Highway 101 from the east.

At 3 p.m., an evacuation warning was issued for Bobcat Springs, and many residents were leaving voluntarily.

At 5:30 p.m., the blaze was estimated to be 110 acres and 35-percent contained.

The fire was burning mostly grass and light oaks, and flames were spotting over Bobcat Springs Road in places, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

In addition to fire engines, water tenders, bulldozers and hand crews, water-dropping helicopters and fixed-wing tankers were battling the blaze from the air.

Cause of the fire was under investigation.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Smoke from vegetation fire Click to view larger
A vegetation fire burning near Buellton has charred an estimated 110 acres, and was 35-percent contained. (Capt. Dave Zaniboni / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 