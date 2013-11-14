Vegetation Fire Contained After Burning Near Goleta Homes

Blaze off Calle Real near El Encanto Heights burns about an acre

Firefighters responded Thursday afternoon to a vegetation fire in the El Encanto Heights area of Goleta, and were able to quickly contain the blaze.

The fire was reported at about 2:40 p.m. in the area of Tuolumne Drive and Baker Lane, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department Capt. David Sadecki.

It was contained at about an acre at 3 p.m., although fire crews remained on scene dousing hot spots and mopping up after the fire, Sadecki said.

The flames were burning in a field between Tuolumne, Baker and Calle Real, Sadecki said.

Firefighters on scene indicated flames were spreading at a slow rate.

Residences adjacent to the field were briefly evacuated, but no structures were damaged, Sadecki said.

Cause of the fire remained under investigation.

