Harris Grade Fire Declared Fully Contained

Some 20 acres were charred in blaze blamed on vehicle's malfunctioning catalytic converter

Firefighters worked through the night to contain a vegetation fire that charred some 20 acres on the Harris Grade near Lompoc on Wednesday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze was declared fully contained at 3 p.m. Thursday, said fire Capt. David Sadecki.​

Crews will be patrolling the fire area through Friday morning, Sadecki said.

Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday to the blaze, which broke out near the top of the grade, apparently sparked by a passing vehicle's malfunctioning catalytic converter, Sadecki said.

When the fire broke out, it was burning at a moderate rate in heavy brush on the east side of Harris Grade, Sadecki said, adding that no structures were threatened.

"The fire was slope driven and burned in pine trees," Sadecki said.

There was light wind in the area, and temperatures were in the high 70s, he said.

Eleven engines, three bulldozers, four hand crews, eight air tankers, and two helicopters responded.

County crews were assisted by the Lompoc Fire Department, the Vandenberg Fire Department, the U.S. Forest Service, CalFire, the California Highway Patrol and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Harris Grade Road was shut down at Highway 135 and Burton Mesa Boulevard, and parts of it remained closed Thursday afternoon, Sadecki said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.