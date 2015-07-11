Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 3:27 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Firefighters Mopping Up After Vegetation Fire on Harris Grade

Blaze north of Lompoc contained at 5 acres; cause under investigation

Firefighters were battling a 5-acre brush fire on Harris Grade north of Lompoc Saturday evening.
Firefighters were battling a 5-acre brush fire on Harris Grade north of Lompoc Saturday evening. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 11:12 p.m. | July 11, 2015 | 5:39 p.m.

Firefighters expected to work through the night Saturday, mopping up after a two-alarm vegetation fire that broke out near the top of Harris Grade north of Lompoc.

The blaze had charred some 5 acres and was declared fully contained at about 10 p.m., according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

"They're making good progress," Zaniboni said earlier in the evening. "There's just a few hot spots to go and they're trying to get it fully contained."

The fire, reported shortly after 5 p.m., was burning through heavy brush and initially had a moderate rate of spread, Zaniboni said.

A second alarm was called after the first crews arrived on scene, and two helicopters, two air tankers and an air attack plane were assigned to the fire, he added.

Some 65 firefighters were involved in battling the blaze.

The cause of the fire remained undetermined and was under investigation, according to Zaniboni.

No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported, Zaniboni said.

Harris Grade Road was scheduled to remain closed until 6 p.m. Sunday.

Noozhawk North County Editor Janene Scully contributed to this report.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Harris Grade Road between Rucker Road and Highway 135 was expected to remain closed until 6 p.m. Sunday after a fire charred more than 5 acres on Saturday. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

