Vegetation Fire Burning Along Highway 166 Near New Cuyama

A vegetation fire was burning in the Cuyama Valley late Saturday, sending heavy smoke across Highway 166, according to emergency dispatch reports.

The fire had grown to an estimated 30 acres.

Personnel from the Santa Barbara County, Santa Maria and Los Padres National Forest fire departments, along with Cal Fire and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, responded to the fire at approximately 9:30 p.m.

The fast-moving blaze, called the Bell Fire, was burning in the 5400 block of Highway 166 west of New Cuyama, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

By 10:45 p.m., firefighters estimated 30 acres had burned and “forward progress has been knocked down significantly,” according to emergency dispatch reports.

Winds reportedly were blowing at 10 mph with gusts slightly higher. The fire was burning in grass and light brush, Zaniboni said.

Flames were moving toward the town of New Cuyama, including the gas station and the Burger Barn, according to dispatch reports. However, Zaniboni said no structures were damaged.

Crews expected to remain at the scene for awhile to complete containment of the fire and deal with hot spots, he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Due to the fire, authorities discussed closing Highway 166 in both directions between Aliso Canyon and Bell roads Saturday night, according to emergency dispatch reports.

