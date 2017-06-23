Vegetation Fire Chars 16 Acres Near Tanglewood Subdivision West of Santa Maria

A vegetation fire west of Santa Maria charred 16 acres Friday evening before being contained.

At approximately 6:10 p.m., crews from Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Santa Maria Fire Department responded to the blaze near the 2000 block of Alderberry Drive in the Tanglewood subdivision, county fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

Some crews accessed the area on Dutard Road.

Firefighters reported moderate wind as the blaze burned grass and brush, with a goal of keeping flames away from a grove of eucalyptus trees in the area.

At least one helicopter was requested to help firefighters on the ground attack the flames, but ultimately was not required. The fire did not threaten any structures, Zaniboni said.

Crews fully surrounded the fire by 7:40 p.m., and were expected to remain at the scene performing mop-up duties for a couple of hours, Zanaboni said.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation Friday night, Zaniboni added.

