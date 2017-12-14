Vegetation Fire Blackens 14 Acres Off Highway 1 South of Lompoc

This story was last updated at 8:42 p.m.

A vegetation fire that broke out Thursday afternoon south of Lompoc charred an estimated 14 acres, but firefighters expected to contain the blaze that night.

At approximately 1 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County, Lompoc and Vandenberg Air Force Base fire departments responded to the incident near Highway 1 and Jalama road, on the 3800 block of San Julian Road, according to Mike Eliason, a county Fire Department spokesman.

Fire engines, bulldozers and hand crews were battling the blaze on the ground, assisted by a county helicopter and two air tankers, Eliason said.

"Incident commanders feel confident they can contain the fire," Eliason said, later estimating containment would occur at 9 p.m.

The blaze, dubbed the Coast Fire, was moving at a low to moderate rate and burning in heavy brush. However, winds were minimal, Eliason said.

Initially estimated at 20 acres, the fire's size later was revised to approximately 14 acres, Eliason said.

There were reports of downed power lines in the area.

Firefighters were advised the area has several illegal marijuana farms and to be on the lookout for suspicious people.

Cause of the fire was under investigation.

The blaze sparked as crews continued battling the Thomas Fire, which had grown to 242,500 acres as of Thursday morning and become the fourth largest in California's recent history.

