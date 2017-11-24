Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 11:14 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Vandenberg AFB Vegetation Fire Chars 380 Acres, 80% Contained

Santa Barbara County crews assisting base firefighters in attacking Encelados Fire off El Rancho Road

An air tanker drops a load of fire retardant on the Encelados Fire, which had blackened an estimated 380 acres on Vandenberg Air Force Base on Friday. Click to view larger
An air tanker drops a load of fire retardant on the Encelados Fire, which had blackened an estimated 380 acres on Vandenberg Air Force Base on Friday. (U.S. Air Force photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 5:46 p.m. | November 24, 2017 | 9:28 a.m.

A vegetation fire that broke out Friday at Vandenberg Air Force Base blackened 380 acres before crews stopped the forward progress of flames.

At approximately 9:15 a.m., personnel from Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the city of Lompoc and the city of Santa Maria were dispatched to assist the Vandenberg Fire Department.

The Encelados Fire—initially given as Ensalada Fire amid other spellings — reportedly was burning near El Rancho Road on North Base, with initial estimates it had charred 5 acres. 

Winds were reportedly blowing at 5 to 10 mph.

However, firefighters said the blaze had the potential to grow to several hundred acres, and requested aircraft and bulldozers to help in the battle.

By 5:30 p.m.,  officials said the fire consumed 380 acres and estimated crews had contained 80 percent of the blaze in addition to stopping forward progress earlier in the afternoon.

County crews were being directed to the rarely used Titan Gate off Lompoc-Casmalia Road to access the fire.

As they initially arrived at the scene, firefighters also were advised that power lines were down in the area.

The blaze reportedly was burning away from the small community of Casmalia which is north of the base property.

County fire officials referred media to Vandenberg Public Affairs for updates. 

However, in recent fires it has taken Vandenberg Public Affairs staff up to three hours to release even basic information about blazes burning on the 99,000-acres installation.

At 11 a.m., Vandenberg Public Affairs Chief Robin Ghormley said she did not have any specifics about the incident and that base officials were activating the emergency operations center. 

Three hours after the crews first began responding to the fire, Vandenberg officials released their first update about the incident, saying no facilities had been damaged and any non-essential personnel in the area had been evacuated.

Vandenberg officials have called it the Encelados Fire, Enceldos Fire and Emcelados Fire.

Typically, a fire commander designates the incident moniker based upon a geographical point nearby early in the battle. The fire appears to have started near Enceladus Road.

Cause of the blaze remained under investigation.

While November may seem late for a fire, the deadliest blaze in Vandenberg's history sparked Dec. 20, 1977.

The 9,000-acre Honda Canyon Fire on South Base killed four men, including the base commander, fire chief, assistant fire chief and a heavy equipment operator.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A vegetation fire was burning Friday on the northern part of Vandenberg Air Force Base. Click to view larger
A vegetation fire was burning Friday on the northern part of Vandenberg Air Force Base. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
