Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 6:20 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Fire Lights Up Night, Threatens Structures on Santa Barbara’s Westside

Blaze near Loma Alta Drive chars 2-3 acres; cause remains under investigation

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 9:53 p.m. | January 21, 2013 | 10:11 p.m.

A vegetation fire that was visible throughout much of the downtown area Monday night briefly threatened structures on Santa Barbara’s Westside, but firefighters were able to quickly get the upper hand.

Santa Barbara City crews were dispatched at about 5:45 p.m. to the vicinity of Loma Alta Drive and Canon Perdido Street below TV Hill, and were able to knock down the flames fairly quickly, said Acting Fire Chief Pat McElroy.

At least three homes in the area were threatened for a time, according to Battalion Chief Robert Mercado, but the only damage was to some landscaping and exterior features of one home.

The fire, which charred 2-3 acres, lit up the night sky, prompting numerous calls to the city’s dispatch center, McElroy said.

A total of seven fire engines were dispatched to the blaze, including some Santa Barbara County crews under mutual-aid agreements, McElroy said.

The fire was controlled in about 20 minutes, Mercado said, but crews remained on scene well into the night dousing hot spots and making sure the blaze did not rekindle.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remained under investigation, Mercado said.

“It’s definitely an out-of-season type fire,” Mercado said. “It’s a reminder that we can still have fires out there that can challenge residents and firefighters. Fire season ultimately is year-round.”

The TV Hill area historically has seen a lot of small vegetation fires, many caused by transients camping in the area.

But efforts in recent years to clear the brush and install fencing have reduced the number of such incidents, McElroy said.

Although the weather was warm and humidity was low Monday, firefighters were aided by a lack of wind, McElroy said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 