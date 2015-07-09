Crews Quickly Contain Vegetation Fire at Vandenberg AFB

Advice

Firefighters contained an approximately 7-acre vegetation fire Thursday afternoon near Highway 1 and the Santa Lucia Canyon Road offramp on Vandenberg Air Force Base property.

The fire was reported at 12:19 p.m., and prompted closures and traffic detours for Highway 1, the main road linking the Lompoc and Santa Maria valleys.

The closures reportedly were at Constellation Road in Vandenberg Village and the Main Gate at the base.

Due to the fire, the Air Force to close the Lompoc Gate, also known as the Pine Canyon Gate, which is accessed off Santa Lucia Canyon Road.

Flames reportedly jumped the four-lane highway, according to California Highway Patrol emergency dispatch reports.

An hour after the fire started, a Vandenberg public affairs official said he could not provide details about the incident because the information had not been formally approved by the commander.

However, as of 2 p.m. Capt. Dave Zaniboni from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said the fire had charred approximately 10 acres as fire crews were making good progress and had achieved containment lines around half of the blaze.

A Vandenberg Public Affairs representative said at 5:15 p.m. the fire burned slightly more than 7 acres and had been fully contained.

Vandenberg officials did not say how the fire started or whether they are still investigating the cause.

All but one southbound lane had reopened by 3:15 p.m., the CHP said.

The force fighting the flames reportedly included the Vandenberg Fire Department and Santa Barbara County Fire Department, among others. Aircraft also participated in the firefighting effort.

The fire burned an area with heavy vegetation, but wasn't too far from hundreds of homes in Vandenberg Village, where some residents were preparing to evacuate.

