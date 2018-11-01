Vegetation Fire Chars 2-3 Acres in Canyon Along Gaviota Coast

Firefighters, aided by aircraft, quickly knocked down blaze in Baron Canyon

A vegetation fire that broke out Thursday afternoon in a canyon along the Gaviota Coast charred 2-3 acres before being brought under control, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze, burning in heavy brush in Baron Canyon, just west of the Tajiguas Landfill, was reported shortly before 4 p.m., said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

Six engines and a hand crew were dispatched to the fire, along with a water-dropping helicopter and an air tanker.

Firefighters were able to fairly quickly contain the blaze, and no structures were threatened.

Cause of the fire was under investigation.

