Vegetation Fire Chars 2-3 Acres in Tanglewood Near Santa Maria

Nearby homes were briefly threatened by flames; no injuries reported

A vegetation fire that broke out Friday afternoon along Black Road near Santa Maria reportedly blackened 2-3 acres before being tamed.

The blaze on the 3500 block of Black Road, near the Tanglwood subdivision, was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Initial reports indicated some nearby homes were threatened by the flames, but none was reported damaged.

Crews remained on scene for a couple hours doing mop-up.

No injuries were reported.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.