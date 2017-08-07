Vegetation Fire Chars 2 Acres in River Bed Near Lompoc

A vegetation fire that broke out Monday night near the city of Lompoc burned about two acres before being brought under control, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze was reported at about 6 p.m. in the Santa Ynez River bed in the vicinity of North A Street and East Central Avenue, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

County firefighters, assisted by crews from the city of Lompoc, were able to quickly douse the flames, Zaniboni said.

No injuries were reported.

Cause of the fire remained under investigation.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .