Vegetation Fire Chars 3 Acres in Gaviota Area

A vegetation fire charred about three acres in the Gaviota area Monday morning, but quick work by firefighters kept if from spreading.

The blaze was reported shortly before 7 a.m. about half a mile west of Mariposa Reina, said Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The fire was burning in grass on the north side of Highway 101.

Crews took about 20 minutes to stop the forward progress of the flames, and remained on scene building containment lines, Zaniboni said.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

On lane of Highway 101 was shut down for a time to make room for fire equipment, causing some traffic slowing in the area.

