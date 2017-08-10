Vegetation Fire Chars 4 Acres on Cat Canyon Road Near Orcutt

No structures threatened in blaze that remained under investigation

A vegetation fire burned between 3 and 4 acres in the Cat Canyon area southeast of Orcutt on Thursday morning.

Personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the 6700 block of Cat Canyon Road at 8 a.m., Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

Crews arrived to find three separate spot fire burning under power lines, Zaniboni said.

An hour later, firefighters had stopped the forward progress of the blaze and expected to have it fully contained a short time later.

No structures were threatened and no one was injured in the fire, he added.

The property where the fire burned is leased for oil production.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Zaniboni said.

