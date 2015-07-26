Vegetation Fire Chars 8 Acres along Highway 101 at Gaviota

Advice

Blaze burning in brush on ocean side of highway; no structures threatened

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded Sunday afternoon to a vegetation fire burning between the railroad tracks and Highway 101 in the Gaviota area.

The blaze was reported shortly after 5:30 p.m. just west of Mariposa Reina on the ocean side of the freeway, according to fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

He said five engines and a helicopter responded, and crews were able to stop the forward progress of the fire and limit it to about eight acres.

The fire was burning mainly in grass and light brush, he noted.

No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Railroad traffic was temporarily shut down in the area, but Highway 101 remain “open but slow,” Zaniboni said.

Firefighters expected to remain on the scene into the evening, mopping up and looking for hot spots.

