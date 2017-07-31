Vegetation Fire Chars Nearly 4 Acres Off Jalama Road

A vegetation fire burned 3.6 acres off Jalama Road south of Lompoc early Monday, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Personnel from county fire and the Lompoc Fire Department responded to the incident on the 4100 block of Jalama Road at 5:33 a.m.

Three hours later, firefighters had contained 90 percent of the blaze, Zaniboni said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation, he added.

