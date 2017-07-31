Vegetation Fire Chars Nearly 4 Acres Off Jalama Road
Firefighters from Santa Barbara County, Lompoc city respond to early morning blaze
Flames line a ridgetop Monday off Jalama Road. An estimated 3.6 acres were charred by he early morning vegetation fire. (Mark Cargasacchi photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | 9:18 a.m.
| July 31, 2017 | 8:37 a.m.
A vegetation fire burned 3.6 acres off Jalama Road south of Lompoc early Monday, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Personnel from county fire and the Lompoc Fire Department responded to the incident on the 4100 block of Jalama Road at 5:33 a.m.
Three hours later, firefighters had contained 90 percent of the blaze, Zaniboni said.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation, he added.
