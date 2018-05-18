Vegetation Fire in Happy Canyon Area Declared Fully Contained

Blaze blackened about 60 acres; there was no report of injuries or structures damaged

A vegetation fire burning in the Happy Canyon area of the Santa Ynez Valley was declared fully contained Friday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze broke out at about 12:45 p.m. Thursday in the area of Happy Canyon Road and Alisos Avenue, north of Lake Cachuma.

The wind-driven fire blackened about 60 acres before the forward progress of the flames was stopped, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

Most resources assigned to the blaze were being released Friday morning, Eliason said, adding that two hand crews would remain on scene throughout the day monitoring for hot spots.

Full control of the fire was expected by 6 p.m. Friday.

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged in the blaze, which was sparked by a hay combine working in the area, Eliason said.

