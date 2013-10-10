Vegetation Fire Knocked Down Near Casmalia

Santa Barbara County Fire Crews responded Thursday afternoon to a small vegetation fire near Casmalia, but were quickly able to knock the fire down.

Crews received a call at 1 p.m. of a fire in the 5500 block of Black Road, according to Capt. David Sadecki.

The vegetation fire prompted crews to call in a full brush-fire response, but on arrival firefighters saw that the blaze was burning in light fuel and was almost out, Sadecki said.

Most of the response was canceled as a result, and two county engines remained to put out the remaining fire and mop up the area.

The fire was fully contained at 1:49 p.m., and the cause remained under investigation, Sadecki said.

