Vegetation Fire Knocked Down on Santa Barbara’s Westside

Blaze near Highway 101 and the railroad tracks is quickly contained

Santa Barbara firefighters quickly knocked down a smoky vegetation fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon near the freeway on the city's Westside.

The blaze was reported by a motorist on Highway 101 at 2:52 p.m. near the 500 block of West De la Guerra Street, and the initial units on scene reported it had charred about half an acre near the highway and the railroad tracks.

Three engines and a battalion chief were dispatched to the scene, according to Capt. Gary Pitney of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Train traffic was halted for a time in the area to allow firefighters to pull hose lines across the tracks.

The fire was knocked down within six minutes from the time the initial dispatch came in, and firefighters continued to do a mop-up of the area.

Firefighters discovered a "well-established camp" in the area after they put out the blaze, according to Pitney, who added that an investigator was on scene to determine the cause of the fire.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper reported from the scene.

