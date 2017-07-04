Vegetation Fire Reported Along Gibraltar Road Above Santa Barbara

Firefighters responded Tuesday night to a vegetation fire burning along Gibraltar Road in the hills above Santa Barbara.

The blaze was reported at about 9:25 p.m. in the area of Gibraltar Rock — a popular climbing area — and burned about a quarter acre before being knocked down, according to Battalion Chief Jim McCoy of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

U.S. Forest Service crews were the first on scene, McCoy said, and were assisted by firefighters from Santa Barbara County, Santa Barbara City and the Montecito Fire Protection District.

No injuries were reported.

Cause of the fire was under investigation, McCoy said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.