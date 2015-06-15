Vegetation Fire Reported Along Highway 101 in Goleta

Santa Barbara County Fire Department engines responded to a vegetation fire reported alongside southbound Highway 101 near Patterson Avenue in Goleta.

Units staged along the southbound onramp just after noon on Monday and Caltrans workers were also reportedly at the scene.

The California Highway Patrol also responded to the scene and reported the fire out at 12:12 p.m.

One engine was able to put out the two spot fires, County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

