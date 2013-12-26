Vegetation Fire Reported Along Highway 101 in Goleta

Blaze was burning in grassy area near Fairview Avenue, between freeway and the railroad tracks

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded Thursday to a vegetation fire burning along the freeway in Goleta.

The blaze was reported shortly after 10 a.m. along southbound Highway 101, according to fire Capt. David Sadecki

The fire was burning in a grassy area between the highway and the railroad tracks, and was spreading into nearby trees, Sadecki said.

No structures were immediately threatened, Sadecki said.

Southbound traffic on Highway 101 was slowed in the area while the fire was burning.

