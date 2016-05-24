Vegetation Fire Knocked Down in Foothills in Western Goleta

Blaze burning behind Glen Annie Golf Club chars half an acre; no structures reported threatened

Firefighters responded Tuesday afternoon to a vegetation fire that broke out in the hills behind the Glen Annie Golf Club in western Goleta.

Santa Barbara County crews were dispatched at about 5:20 p.m. to the blaze near the course at 405 Glen Annie Road.

The fire charred about half an acre near Northgate Drive, with flames burning in light vegetation, according to firefighter Sky Bonillo.

There were no structures being threatened, Bonillo said.

Shortly before 6 p.m., crews on scene reported that the forward progress of the fire had been halted, and firefighters were dousing hot spots and mopping up.

Crews expected to be on scene for another hour.

