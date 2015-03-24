Vegetation Fire in Goleta Foothills Sparked by Permitted Burn

Blaze in North Patterson area chars 1.5 acres before being contained; no structures threatened

A permitted burn that jumped its containment lines charred more than an acre of vegetation in the Goleta foothills Tuesday evening before being contained by Santa Barbara County firefighters.

Crews were called out at about 5:50 p.m. to the 1500 block of Camino Rio Verde, in the North Patterson area, and found flames being whipped by gusty conditions, according to fire Capt. David Sadecki.

Within 30 minutes, firefighters had stopped the forward progress of the fire, Sadecki said, but crews remained on scene well into the evening doing mop-up.

No evacuations were required and no structures were threatened, Sadecki said.

Four fire engines, a water tender, a hand crew and a water-dropping helicopter were assigned to the blaze.

No injuries were reported

The fire grew to about 1.5 acres, and was a result of "an agricultural burn that happened earlier in the day and escaped its containment lines," Sadecki said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .