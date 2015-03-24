Friday, April 6 , 2018, 3:54 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Vegetation Fire in Goleta Foothills Sparked by Permitted Burn

Blaze in North Patterson area chars 1.5 acres before being contained; no structures threatened

Santa Barbara County Fire crews work to extinguish a vegetation fire Tuesday evening in the Goleta foothills.
Santa Barbara County Fire crews work to extinguish a vegetation fire Tuesday evening in the Goleta foothills. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk fire)
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo 8:53 p.m. | March 24, 2015 | 7:24 p.m.

A permitted burn that jumped its containment lines charred more than an acre of vegetation in the Goleta foothills Tuesday evening before being contained by Santa Barbara County firefighters.

Crews were called out at about 5:50 p.m. to the 1500 block of Camino Rio Verde, in the North Patterson area, and found flames being whipped by gusty conditions, according to fire Capt. David Sadecki.

Within 30 minutes, firefighters had stopped the forward progress of the fire, Sadecki said, but crews remained on scene well into the evening doing mop-up.

No evacuations were required and no structures were threatened, Sadecki said.

Four fire engines, a water tender, a hand crew and a water-dropping helicopter were assigned to the blaze.

No injuries were reported

The fire grew to about 1.5 acres, and was a result of "an agricultural burn that happened earlier in the day and escaped its containment lines," Sadecki said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A Santa Barbara County helicopter drops water on a vegetation fire that broke out Tuesday evening in the Goleta foothills. Officials blamed the blaze on a permitted burn that jumped its containment lines. (Ryan Cullom photo)

