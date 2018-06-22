1-Acre Vegetation Fire Contained in Santa Ynez Valley

Crews contain the brush fire before it reaches nearby ERG Resources crude oil storage facility, pumping wells

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department contained a Santa Ynez Valley vegetation fire to 1 acre Tuesday afternoon.

A fire was reported at Foxen Canyon Road and Zaca Station Road at 2:13 p.m., a few miles north of Los Olivos.

The fire was immediately next to and partially within an oil facility owned by ERG Resources and was threatening a tank battery — a crude oil storage facility with five 30,000-gallon tanks — and the facility's oil and gas pumps and other equipment, County Fire spokesman Vince Agapito said.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire before it damaged the facility, he said.

The department sent five engines, two crews, two bulldozers, two water tenders, one helicopter and two air tankers to the scene,

"There was moderate-to-heavy brush and the temperature is in the low 80s, but winds were light which was good," Agapito said.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

"They're mopping it up now, all forward progress is stopped," he said at 3:30 p.m.

