Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 2:44 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Crews Contain 5-Acre Vegetation Fire in Santa Ynez Valley’s Happy Canyon

A County Air Support Unit helicopter and ground crews responded to the fire, which could have been caused by downed power lines in the area

A helicopter makes a water drop on a vegetation fire burning in the Santa Ynez Valley Thursday afternoon. Click to view larger
A helicopter makes a water drop on a vegetation fire burning in the Santa Ynez Valley Thursday afternoon. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 4:12 p.m. | June 8, 2017 | 3:50 p.m.

A vegetation fire burned about 5 acres in the Santa Ynez Valley Thursday afternoon and resources responded from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Los Padres National Forest.

Crews accessed the fire from the 5000 block of Happy Canyon Road after the initial report around 3:10 p.m., County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said. 

The fire was burning about a half-acre of grass when crews arrived and the forward progress was stopped once it reached about 5 acres, he said. 

A Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit helicopter made several water drops on the flames and fixed-wing aircraft were ordered, but canceled before they were used, Zaniboni said. 

"The cause is unknown and there are investigators on scene," he said. "There are wires down in the area so that could be it, but fire investigators will make that determination later." 

No structures were immediately threatened in the fire and a few crews were expected to remain at the scene for several hours Thursday afternoon. 

No further details were available.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook

A vegetation fire burns in the Happy Canyon area of Santa Ynez Valley Thursday afternoon. Click to view larger
A vegetation fire burns in the Happy Canyon area of Santa Ynez Valley Thursday afternoon.  (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 