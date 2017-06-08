Crews Contain 5-Acre Vegetation Fire in Santa Ynez Valley’s Happy Canyon

A County Air Support Unit helicopter and ground crews responded to the fire, which could have been caused by downed power lines in the area

A vegetation fire burned about 5 acres in the Santa Ynez Valley Thursday afternoon and resources responded from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Los Padres National Forest.

Crews accessed the fire from the 5000 block of Happy Canyon Road after the initial report around 3:10 p.m., County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

The fire was burning about a half-acre of grass when crews arrived and the forward progress was stopped once it reached about 5 acres, he said.

A Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit helicopter made several water drops on the flames and fixed-wing aircraft were ordered, but canceled before they were used, Zaniboni said.

"The cause is unknown and there are investigators on scene," he said. "There are wires down in the area so that could be it, but fire investigators will make that determination later."

No structures were immediately threatened in the fire and a few crews were expected to remain at the scene for several hours Thursday afternoon.

No further details were available.

