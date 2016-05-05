Permitted Burn Causes 5-Acre Vegetation Fire in Solvang

A vegetation fire reported on the 1400 block of Holsted Road in Solvang Thursday morning was blamed on a permitted burn that spread to the grass.

The fire was reported at 10:04 a.m. and Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded with two helicopters and multiple crews, Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

Crews had the fire mostly contained by early afternoon and stopped the forward spread.

"Winds were blowing quite strong at the time and the fire quickly spread to what they're calling approximately 5 acres," Zaniboni said.

Both helicopters made water drops on the fire and air tankers were initially requested from Paso Robles, but were canceled en route.

A few homes were briefly threatened by the fire, which spread from a residence's permitted burn pile to nearby vegetation, Zaniboni said.

When weather and other conditions are deemed suitable, residents are allowed to obtain permits to burn piles of debris. Thursday was a permissive burn day, Zaniboni said.

However, residents are required to attend to the fire to keep embers contained and stop the fire from escaping.

"I'm not sure of the details here, but it could be possible that these permit holders could be held liable for full cost recovery," Zaniboni said.

Local fire agencies are declaring Monday the start of the high fire season, which means deploying additional crews for reported vegetation fires and suspension of burn permits.

Thursday is the seventh anniversary of the Jesusita Fire in Santa Barbara, which burned 8,733 acres and destroyed 160 structures.

“With the current cool weather trend it is hard to imagine that destructive wildfires can happen along Santa Barbara’s front country any time of the year and without warning,” the Santa Barbara City Fire Department said on its Facebook page.

North County Editor Janene Scully contributed to this report.

