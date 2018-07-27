Friday, July 27 , 2018, 7:58 pm | Smoke 73º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Crews Stop Small Brush Fire Near Highway 101 in Goleta

CHP shuts down slow lane of southbound Highway 101 between Los Carneros Road and Fairview Avenue as heavy smoke hits area

helicopter water drop

A Santa Barbara County helicopter drops water on a vegetation fire near the Goleta railroad tracks Friday. (Diego Topete / Noozhawk photo)

firefighter with hose

A firefighter hoses down the blaze burning south of Highway 101 near the railroad tracks in Goleta, near Fairview Avenue. (Diego Topete / Noozhawk photo)

smoke from fire

Heavy smoke from a brush fire blows toward Highway 101 Friday. (Diego Topete / Noozhawk photo)

smoke

A helicopter drops water on a brush fire burning in Goleta Friday. (John Dent photo)

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | July 27, 2018 | 5:11 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Fire crews stopped the forward progress of a small brush fire that burned between the railroad tracks and Highway 101 in Goleta Friday. 

While the fire was less than a half-acre, it put up a lot of smoke, which blew across Highway 101 lanes in the area of Los Carneros Road and Fairview Avenue, Capt. Dave Zaniboni said. 

The fire was initially reported near Fairview Avenue at 4:54 p.m., and authorities contacted Union Pacific to shut down train travel through the Goleta area since the blaze was reported near the railroad tracks, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A Pacific Surfliner train was stopped south of Santa Barbara due to the fire, according to Amtrak.

The CHP closed down the slow lane of southbound Highway 101 between Los Carneros Road and Fairview Avenue, which was still closed as of 6:20 p.m., and authorities advanced drivers to use an alternate route.

A helicopter made water drops on the blaze and firefighters on the ground worked to keep the fire from spreading into a nearby lumberyard and a homeless encampment near the tracks. 

Firefighting crews expect to be on the scene of the fire for a while to get the fire completely contained and extinguished, Zaniboni said as of 5:55 p.m. 

The cause of the fire was under investigation Friday.

No further details were available.

A firefighter hoses down the blaze burning south of Highway 101 near the railroad tracks in Goleta, near Fairview Avenue.  (Diego Topete / Noozhawk photo)

