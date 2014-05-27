Vegetation Fire Reported Near Highway 101 South of Orcutt

Firefighters responded Tuesday afternoon to a vegetation fire burning near Highway 101 south of Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze was reported shortly before 3:30 p.m. west of Highway 101 and south of Clark Avenue, said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

Initial reports indicated the fire had charred about half an acre, and was burning in light grass.

Additional details were not immediately available.

