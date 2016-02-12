Vegetation Fire Reported Near Old Town Goleta

Crews contain blaze in area of Armitos and Kellogg avenues to 1/4 acre

Firefighters responded Friday to a vegetation fire in a creek bed near near Old Town Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The fire was reported at about 11 a.m. in the vicinity of Armitos Avenue and Kellogg Avenue.

Several engines were on scene and crews were able to contain the blaze to a quarter acre, according to fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

A nearby storage yard was briefly threatened, Zaniboni said, but no damage was reported.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

