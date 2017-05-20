Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 1:52 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Vegetation Fire Chars About Half-Acre Near Parma Park in Santa Barbara

Overwhelming response, absence of winds aid firefighters with quick containment

Firefighters responded Saturday afternoon to a vegetation fire near Parma Park in the Santa Barbara foothills. About a half-acre was blackened by the blaze. Click to view larger
Firefighters responded Saturday afternoon to a vegetation fire near Parma Park in the Santa Barbara foothills. About a half-acre was blackened by the blaze. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 2:22 p.m. | May 20, 2017 | 12:19 p.m.

A vegetation fire broke out in the foothills above Santa Barbara on Saturday afternoon, but no structures were damaged and firefighters quickly had the blaze contained.

The fire was reported shortly after noon in the area of Parma Park in the 2100 block of Stanwood Drive, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Crews from the city were assisted by firefighters from Santa Barbara County and the Montecito Fire Protection District.

Firefighters traced the blaze to the backyard of a home on the 800 block of West Mountain Drive, Fire Battalion Chief Chris Mailes said.

“We dumped a ton of resources on it,” he told Noozhawk. “It’s a warm day.”

Winds in the area were reportedly calm at the time.

Crews were able to contain the fire, and remained on the scene doing mop-up work Saturday afternoon.

Investigators determined that the fire was accidental, Mailes said, caused by sparks kicked off by someone using a weed-trimmer.

Mailes said the incident was a reminder that caution needs to be used with such power tools, and that fire officials advise residents to do any mechanized weed clearing before noon when temperatures are cooler.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Firefighters mop up Saturday afternoon after a vegetation fire near Parma Park above Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
Firefighters mop up Saturday afternoon after a vegetation fire near Parma Park above Santa Barbara. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
