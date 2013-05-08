Firefighters Contain Blaze Near Vandenberg AFB to 8-10 Acres

A vegetation fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon near Vandenberg Air Force Base has been contained, base officials reported.

Firefighters responded at about 2:15 p.m. to the blaze along Highway 1 near San Antonio Road East, officials said.

Crews from Vandenberg and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the blaze, which was near the Northstar training area.

Some 8-10 acres were burned before the fire was contained at 3:55 p.m., officials said.

No structures were damaged, and no injuries were reported.

Highway 1 was shut down to allow firefighters access to the scene, but was subsequently reopened.

