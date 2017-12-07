Monday, April 16 , 2018, 12:19 pm | A Few Clouds 63º

 
 
 
 

2 Vegetation Fires Reported in Northern Santa Barbara County

Highway 101 briefly closed in both directions south of Los Alamos as firefighters respond to blaze in the area

Fire crews hose down a vegetation fire burning near the intersection of Highway 101 and Highway 154 in Santa Barbara County Thursday afternoon.
Fire crews hose down a vegetation fire burning near the intersection of Highway 101 and Highway 154 in Santa Barbara County Thursday afternoon. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 4:55 p.m. | December 7, 2017 | 12:14 p.m.

Santa Barbara County fire agencies responded to a 21-acre vegetation fire reported at Highway 101 and Zaca Station Road Thursday afternoon and a separate, 2-acre fire in the area of Cat Canyon and Palmer roads, south of Sisquoc. 

The brush fire along Highway 101 between Los Alamos and Buellton caused freeway closures in the area, according to Caltrans. 

All lanes in both directions were briefly closed and around 1 p.m., authorities were attempting to reopen at least one lane in each direction. 

The blaze at Highway 101 and Zaca Station Road was reported around noon and County Fire officials called in air resources, and at least two tankers and a helicopter responded to the scene, spokesman Mike Eliason said. 

The fire was first reported to be about 5 acres and burned a total of 21.7 acres, Eliason said.

Noozhawk reader Melissa Cohen said she was at the front of a line of cars on Highway 101 when she was asked to stop and turn around due to the vegetation fire burning near the junction with Highway 154. Click to view larger
Noozhawk reader Melissa Cohen said she was at the front of a line of cars on Highway 101 when she was asked to stop and turn around due to the vegetation fire burning near the junction with Highway 154. (Melissa Cohen photo)

There were multiple power lines down in the area and two electrical boom trucks were destroyed, according to County Fire.  

A separate 2-acre vegetation fire was reported in the area of Cat Canyon and Palmer roads south of Sisquoc, near the spot of Tuesday's 15-acre fire

Air and ground resources responded to that blaze as well. 

The causes of both fires were being investigated Thursday. 

No further details were available. 

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story. ​​

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

John Dent video 12/07/17 Fire Near Highway 101 and 154 

