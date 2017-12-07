2 Vegetation Fires Reported in Northern Santa Barbara County

Highway 101 briefly closed in both directions south of Los Alamos as firefighters respond to blaze in the area

Santa Barbara County fire agencies responded to a 21-acre vegetation fire reported at Highway 101 and Zaca Station Road Thursday afternoon and a separate, 2-acre fire in the area of Cat Canyon and Palmer roads, south of Sisquoc.

The brush fire along Highway 101 between Los Alamos and Buellton caused freeway closures in the area, according to Caltrans.

All lanes in both directions were briefly closed and around 1 p.m., authorities were attempting to reopen at least one lane in each direction.

The blaze at Highway 101 and Zaca Station Road was reported around noon and County Fire officials called in air resources, and at least two tankers and a helicopter responded to the scene, spokesman Mike Eliason said.

The fire was first reported to be about 5 acres and burned a total of 21.7 acres, Eliason said.

There were multiple power lines down in the area and two electrical boom trucks were destroyed, according to County Fire.

A separate 2-acre vegetation fire was reported in the area of Cat Canyon and Palmer roads south of Sisquoc, near the spot of Tuesday's 15-acre fire.

Air and ground resources responded to that blaze as well.

The causes of both fires were being investigated Thursday.

No further details were available.

#VegFire-Update/Revisions-#Woodchopper Fire 21.7 acres, with 2 electrical boom trucks destroyed. Cause under investigation. The second fire, the Cat Canyon Fire- 2.2 acres, cause under investigation. SBC was assisted by USFS, Lompoc Fire, Santa Maria Fire pic.twitter.com/Cz2hvWcmp0 — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) December 8, 2017

John Dent video 12/07/17 Fire Near Highway 101 and 154