Vegetation Fire Reported on Highway 1 Near Gaviota

Crews are able to quickly douse 2 spot fires on Las Cruces Grade; investigator on scene

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded Thursday to a vegetation fire along Highway 1 near Gaviota.

The blaze was reported shortly before noon on the Las Cruces Grade, near where Highway 1 intersects with Highway 101 north of Gaviota, according the fire dispatchers.

Crews discovered two small spot fires along the side of the highway, including one that burned up a hillside, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

Firefighters were able to quickly douse both blazes, and an investigator was on scene looking for the cause, Zaniboni said.

No injuries were reported.

A crew from the city of Lompoc assisted on the blaze.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.