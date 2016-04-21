Vegetation Fire Reported on Highway 1 Near Gaviota
Crews are able to quickly douse 2 spot fires on Las Cruces Grade; investigator on scene
Santa Barbara County firefighters mop up Thursday after two blazes broke out along Highway 1 near Gaviota. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | 1:12 p.m.
| April 21, 2016 | 12:29 p.m.
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded Thursday to a vegetation fire along Highway 1 near Gaviota.
The blaze was reported shortly before noon on the Las Cruces Grade, near where Highway 1 intersects with Highway 101 north of Gaviota, according the fire dispatchers.
Crews discovered two small spot fires along the side of the highway, including one that burned up a hillside, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.
Firefighters were able to quickly douse both blazes, and an investigator was on scene looking for the cause, Zaniboni said.
No injuries were reported.
A crew from the city of Lompoc assisted on the blaze.
