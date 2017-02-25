Vegetation Fire Contained to 15 Acres on South Vandenberg Air Force Base

A vegetation fire burned 15 acres on south Vandenberg Air Force Base early Saturday afternoon.

In addition to the Vandenberg Fire Department, personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the incident at approximately 12:30 p.m.

The blaze, dubbed the Lompoc Fire, was moving at a moderate rate through heavy brush, according to reports from crews at the scene.

Just before 1 p.m., crews estimated the fire’s size at 10 to 15 acres.

At 1:50 p.m., firefighters had stopped the fire's forward movement, with the size remaining unchanged, and had contained approximately 50 percent of the blaze, according to dispatch reports.

The county Fire Department sent hree fire trucks plus a helicopter to assist. The helicopter was released just before 2 p.m.

Smoke from the fire was visible from around the Lompoc Valley on Saturday afternoon.

One hour after the crews began responding to the fire, a VAFB public affairs spokeswoman said she was not aware of the incident.

Because the fire is burning on Air Force property, county Fire Department public information officers are not allowed to provide data about the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Vandenberg officials said Saturday afternoon, adding that no damage occurred.

The fire burned near the site of last fall’s Canyon Fire, which left South Base with damaged electrical equipment and delayed an Atlas V rocket launch for eight weeks.

