Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 12:47 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Crews Get Control of 11-Acre Vegetation Fire Reported in Santa Ynez Valley

Blaze starts along Armour Ranch Road near Highway 154 and Highway 246 roundabout

Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews work to extinguish hot spots of a Santa Ynez Valley vegetation fire Thursday afternoon.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews work to extinguish hot spots of a Santa Ynez Valley vegetation fire Thursday afternoon.  (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo | July 27, 2017 | 1:12 p.m.

A vegetation fire burned 11.5 acres along Armour Ranch Road near Santa Ynez Thursday afternoon.

The blaze was reported at 12:56 p.m. near the roundabout of Highway 154 and Highway 246, and crews from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Los Padres National Forest responded to the scene.

Crews found a fast-moving grass fire burning along the roadway and were able to stop the forward progress fairly quickly, said County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni. 

The fire was initially estimated at 5 acres and crews requested helicopters and air tankers, but the aircraft were canceled en route to the scene. 

Firefighters were able to get around the blaze and stop it growing around 1:25 p.m., according to emergency radio traffic.

There will be crews on the scene for a while to get complete containment of the fire and extinguish all the hot spots, Zaniboni said. 

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire, which Zaniboni noted started along a roadway. 

A vegetation fire in the Santa Ynez Valley burned 11.5 acres Thursday afternoon. Click to view larger
A vegetation fire in the Santa Ynez Valley burned 11.5 acres Thursday afternoon.  (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

The California Highway Patrol temporarily closed traffic on Armour Ranch Road at the roundabout and at Happy Canyon Road during the fire response.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 