Crews Get Control of 11-Acre Vegetation Fire Reported in Santa Ynez Valley

A vegetation fire burned 11.5 acres along Armour Ranch Road near Santa Ynez Thursday afternoon.

The blaze was reported at 12:56 p.m. near the roundabout of Highway 154 and Highway 246, and crews from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Los Padres National Forest responded to the scene.

Crews found a fast-moving grass fire burning along the roadway and were able to stop the forward progress fairly quickly, said County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The fire was initially estimated at 5 acres and crews requested helicopters and air tankers, but the aircraft were canceled en route to the scene.

Firefighters were able to get around the blaze and stop it growing around 1:25 p.m., according to emergency radio traffic.

There will be crews on the scene for a while to get complete containment of the fire and extinguish all the hot spots, Zaniboni said.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire, which Zaniboni noted started along a roadway.

The California Highway Patrol temporarily closed traffic on Armour Ranch Road at the roundabout and at Happy Canyon Road during the fire response.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.