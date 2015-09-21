Tractor Causes 2-Acre Grass Fire West of Goleta

Advice

Santa Barbara County Fire Department engines responded to a grass fire near Dos Pueblos Canyon Road Monday afternoon.

The vegetation fire call went out around 1:40 p.m. and responding units found 2 acres of a grass field burned and a fire that was "pretty much out, still smoldering," Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

It was caused by a tractor pulling a lawnmower that was cutting the grass, he said.

Two engine companies and a water tender stayed on the scene to fully extinguish the fire and the rest of the response was canceled.

There were no reported injuries and no damaged structures, Zaniboni said.

