Vegetation Fire Chars 26 Acres in Santa Ynez Valley

Fog hampers initial response; possible downed power line also was noted near the blaze east of Santa Ynez

A vegetation fire blackened 26 acres in the Santa Ynez Valley on Saturday morning before being contained. Click to view larger
A vegetation fire blackened 26 acres in the Santa Ynez Valley on Saturday morning before being contained. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 4:10 p.m. | August 12, 2017 | 8:52 a.m.

A Saturday vegetation fire in the Santa Ynez Valley burned 26 acres before crews stopped the forward progress of flames, according to Santa Barbara fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

County firefighters began responding to the incident, which initially was reported in the 3500 block of Brinkerhoff Avenue northeast of Santa Ynez, at about 7:30 a.m.

The blaze, which originally was estimated at 10-15 acres, was declared contained at about 10:20 a.m. The cause is under investigation.

Zaniboni said the first firefighters had difficulty finding the fire on Happy Canyon Road due to heavy fog in the area. They ultimately got to the remote site from Westerly Road east of Santa Ynez.

Forward progress of the fire burning in grass and light brush on a ridgeline has been stopped and crews were working to fully contain the fire, he said.

A possible downed power line also was noted near the blaze that was dubbed the Westerly Fire, according to emergency dispatch reports.

In addition to engine crews, air attack, bulldozers and hand crews were requested. Zaniboni said approximately 30 personnel were involved in the fire.

However, fog at the Santa Ynez Airport prevented one helicopter from immediately responding to the incident. Once it took off, Zaniboni said, the helicopter made several water drops.

He said the fire did not threaten any structures or cause any injuries.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. personnel were en route to repair the power line.

