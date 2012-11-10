Wildfire at Vandenberg AFB Contained at 127 acres

A vegetation fire at Vandenberg Air Force Base charred 127 acres Saturday before being fully contained, according to a base spokesman.

The blaze, burning on the North Base portion of Vandenberg, was 100 percent contained at 3:45 p.m. Saturday, said Staff Sgt. Levi Riendeau.

Firefighters from Vandenberg and surrounding agencies remained on the scene mopping up, he said.

Investigators are still look for the cause of the fire, which broke out at 12:30 p.m., Riendeau said.

At one point, he said, 20 people were evacuated from facilities near the fire.

“We activated our mutual aid partners and local air resources,” said Wayne Seda, Vandenberg assistant fire chief. “We worked together to quickly gain 100 percent containment of this fire and kept our people and structures safe.”

