Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 12:28 am | Overcast 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

2 Vegetation Fires Reported Near Buellton, Lompoc

County Fire crews simultaneously handling a large woodpile fire near a lavender farm on Highway 246 and quarter-acre vegetation fire near Lompoc on Santa Rosa Road

County Fire crews responded to a large wood pile on fire near a lavender farm on Highway 246 Thursday afternoon.
County Fire crews responded to a large wood pile on fire near a lavender farm on Highway 246 Thursday afternoon.  (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo 2:57 p.m. | August 20, 2015 | 1:31 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Fire crews responded to two vegetation fires on Thursday afternoon near Buellton and Lompoc.

One fire was reported at 12:34 p.m. at a vineyard in the 3800 block of Santa Rosa Rd. near Lompoc, where a helicopter in the area was working to conduct water drops over the blaze, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

Zaniboni said that accessing the fire had initially been a challenge, but that a containment line around the fire had been established.

The fire, which was surrounded by vineyards, had spread to about a quarter of an acre.

"They do have a line around the entire fire," he said.

Another fire was reported along Highway 246 near a lavender farm in the 800 block around noon on Thursday, near Buellton.

That fire was burning in a field that was filled with "a big woodpile that stretches for about an acre," Zaniboni said.

There was a high amount of flame and smoke in the area, and Highway 246 remained open, though traffic was slowing down nearby, he said.

"It's being very stubborn to put out," he said. "There's no risk of it spreading as long as the winds stay calm."

Four engines, one water tender, one bulldozer, a hand crew and a helicopter responded to the scene.

No road closures had been issued and no structures were threatened in either fire, according to County Fire. 

The cause for both fires is unknown at this time.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A vegetation fire on the 3200 block of Santa Rosa Road spread to about a quarter-acre before being controlled, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Click to view larger
A vegetation fire on the 3200 block of Santa Rosa Road spread to about a quarter-acre before being controlled, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.  (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 