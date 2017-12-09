Vegetation Fire in Santa Ynez Valley Held to 2 Acres

A small vegetation fire on a private ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley was quickly contained Saturday night, according to emergency dispatch reports.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department began responding to the blaze on the 3900 block of Tims Road near Los Olivos.

Crews halted the forward progress of the fire, which was kept to 2 acres, and contained by 9:30 p.m., fire spokesman Mike Eliason said.

Firefighters were expected to remain on scene to complete mop-up operations.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Eliason said.

