Vehicle Accident Damages Water Line Serving Santa Barbara Airport

No injuries reported in crash that occurred on Hollister Avenue near Aero Camino

A water line serving the Santa Barbara Airport was damaged Friday afternoon when it was struck by a vehicle.

The crash occurred at about 12:30 p.m. just off Hollister Avenue at Aero Camino.

The sedan was eastbound on Hollister when it left the roadway and plowed through a sign and a chain-link fence before striking the water line.

There was a heavy flow of water from the line for about 15 minutes before crews were able to shut it down.

No injuries were reported, and the accident was under investigation by the Santa Barbara Police Department, which has jurisdiction because the airport is city-owned.

Noozhawk contributor Zack Warburg reported from the scene.

