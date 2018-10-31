Vehicle Accident Shuts Down 2 Lanes of Highway 101 in Santa Barbara

Two of the three southbound lanes of Highway 101 in Santa Barbara were shut down Wednesday by a vehicle accident, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash, involving a truck towing a load of concrete, occurred at about 9 a.m. just north of Garden Street, the CHP said.

The middle and right-hand lanes were closed, the CHP said in a tweet.

“There is no estimate when this section of U.S. 101 will re-open,” the CHP added.

The accident was causing a major backup on the southbound freeway.

There were no injuries, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

