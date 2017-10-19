Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 4:38 am | Fog 51º

 
 
 
 

Vehicle Accident May Have Sparked Vegetation Fire Near Gaviota Tunnel

Highway 101 shut down in both directions while firefighters contain the 2-acre blaze

A 2-acre vegetation fire sparked by a vehicle accident shut down Highway 101 in both directions Thursday afternoon in the Gaviota area.

A 2-acre vegetation fire sparked by a vehicle accident shut down Highway 101 in both directions Thursday afternoon in the Gaviota area.

A county helicopter drops water on a vegetation fire burning Thursday afternoon near the Gaviota Tunnel.

A county helicopter drops water on a vegetation fire burning Thursday afternoon near the Gaviota Tunnel.

A firefighter douses flames Thursday afternoon near the Gaviota Tunnel

A firefighter douses flames Thursday afternoon near the Gaviota Tunnel

Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze that broke out Thursday afternoon at Gaviota.

Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze that broke out Thursday afternoon at Gaviota.

Flames burn through the vegetation in the Highway 101 median at Gaviota on Thursday afternoon.

Flames burn through the vegetation in the Highway 101 median at Gaviota on Thursday afternoon.

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | October 19, 2017 | 3:57 p.m.

Highway 101 was shut down in the Gaviota area Thursday afternoon due to a vegetation fire that may have been sparked by a vehicle accident, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The non-injury crash occurred in the southbound lanes near the Gaviota Tunnel shortly after 3 p.m.

Santa Barbara County fire crews were on scene, assisted by U.S. Forest Service firefighters and an engine from the U.S. Navy that happened to be in the area, heading back from the Northern California wildfires, according to Mike Eliason, a county Fire Department spokesman.

Two county helicopters were brought in to make water drops on the blaze, which was being fanned by gusty winds.

"The winds were howling through that little pass there," Eliason noted. "No embers got picked up and carried out, or we would have been there for a week."

​As of 3:50 p.m., forward progress of the flames had been stopped, Eliason said.

An investigator was on scene trying to confirm the cause of the fire.

Southbound traffic was diverted at Highway 1 while northbound motorists were being stopped at Mariposa Reina, the CHP said, and the closure caused major traffic back-ups in both directions.

As of 4:45 p.m., one lane in each direction had been reopened, but motorists were urged to use caution in the area due to the ongoing firefighting activities.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton

