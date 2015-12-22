Vehicle Accidents Accompany Showers in Santa Barbara County

Advice

At least two people taken to the hospital after accidents on rain-slick roads

Light showers that dampened Santa Barbara County on Tuesday were accompanied by a rash of motor-vehicle accidents, including at least two that sent people to the hospital.

At 6:30 a.m., a single-vehicle rollover crash was reported on southbound Highway 101, just south of Gaviota, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

A man suffered moderate injuries in that accident, and was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Zaniboni said.

Shortly after 8 a.m., a rollover accident was reported on Highway 101 in the Tajiguas area, Zaniboni said.

A woman involved in that crash also sustained moderate injuries and was taken to Cottage Hospital.

Name of the injured and details on their conditions were not available.

At least two other accidents were reported in the Gaviota area during the morning, Zaniboni said, but neither involved injuries.

A rollover crash also was reported later on Highway 154 above San Antonio Creek Road near Santa Barbara.

Rainfall amounts were relatively light, ranging from a quarter to two-thirds of an inch, according to the county Public Works Department.

Forecasters were calling for a 20-percent chance of rain Tuesday afternoon, giving way to sunny skies on Wednesday.

A Wind Advisory was issued, and will be in effect until 9 p.m. Tuesday, but may be extended.

Northwest winds of 20-30 mph were predicted, with gusts to 45 mph.

A chance of rain — 40 percent — returns Thursday night and extends into Christmas Day.

Highs for the next few days should be around 60, with overnight lows near 40.

[Click here for the latest forecast]

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.