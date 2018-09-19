Santa Barbara Police Report Increase of Vehicle Burglaries at Local Parks

The Santa Barbara Police Department reports a recent increase of vehicle break-ins at many local parks, including Elings Park, Shoreline Park and Chase Palm Park.

Burglars are targeting vehicles with purses, wallets, and bags left inside, said SBPD spokesman Anthony Wagner.

"The suspects generally force entry via the door lock mechanism on the driver’s door and steal only cash and credit cards from the wallet(s)," Wagner said.

"The suspects remove the credit cards and allow the wallet to remain in order to provide themselves extra time to utilize the stolen credit cards for fraudulent purchases."

To deter vehicle burglaries, SBPD advises people to avoid keeping valuable inside of a parked vehicle. If you have to lock a purse or other property inside the car, make sure they are out of view, Wagner said.

With this specific type of crime, police advise people to thoroughly check their valuables when they return to their parked cars, to make sure credit cards or other items have not been stolen.

